Former NFL WR is now known as the GIF Whisperer

Graphics Interchange Format a.k.a. GIFs -- we see examples of them every day in tweets, group chats, Slack conversations, and many other forms of social media. Thereâs a perfect GIF for virtually every emotion or reaction. Do you ever wonder about the origins of these perfectly succinct forms of expression?

Former NFL wide receiver Matthew A. Cherry a.k.a. the GIF Whisperer has the answers to all of your GIF origin questions. Cherry was an all-conference wide receiver at the University of Akron, then he spent a season in the NFL in 2004 before moving on to direct movies and music videos. Earlier this month, Cherry added "GIF Whisperer" to his many unique talents. On February 9, the 36-year-old started a thread saying he'd find the story behind any GIF sent over.

The original video is from a rap battle on Desawn Raw's youtube channel from his alter ego Supa Hot Fire. pic.twitter.com/tf1lWl5upk



His Youtube Channel: https://t.co/Qh7ET2hcYT #GifHistory â Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) February 9, 2018

Over 26,000 retweets, 60,000 likes, and many GIF origin revelations later, Cherry is your go-to guy for the stories behind your favorite GIFs.

"It was just something that was fun to do on a lunch break," Cherry told The Daily Beast. "I had no idea it would become so popular."

This is from an episode 11 of season 1 of the Wire where Stringer tells Wee Bey that the woman he shot was a cop. pic.twitter.com/SqzcSJKCRg â Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) February 9, 2018

So next time a new GIF has you like...

via GIPHY

... Be sure to hit up Cherry and use the #GifHistory hashtag, there's a good chance he has an answer for you.