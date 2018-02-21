Adam Vinatieri could break records in his 23rd season

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for February 21, 2018. This is The Extra Point.
1. The Colts K has made 559 field goals and scored 2,487 points since entering the league since 1996. Vinatieri is only 58 points away from becoming the NFL's all-time leading scorer.
BREAKING: Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri is very close to signing a one-year deal to remain in Indianapolis. Deal should be finalized tomorrow.â Bob Kravitz (@bkravitz) February 21, 2018
2. Former FSU teammates QB Jameis Winston, RB Devonta Freeman, and CB Jalen Ramsey are already getting into a little friendly Super Bowl LIII banter.
You know I gotchu on the tickets family!â Jameis Winston (@Jaboowins) February 20, 2018
Itâs gon be fun playing against one of yâallâ Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) February 20, 2018
3.Johnny Manziel wants people to know he can still throw the deep ball.
#ComebackSZN pic.twitter.com/Q9402WNwpsâ Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) February 20, 2018
4.Minnesota nice is a real thing.
Vikings Foundation thanks Eagles fans for donations, sends them Super Bowl LII confetti https://t.co/Omch8TT4gcâ Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 21, 2018
5. Make sure you always buy from an authorized ticket marketplace -- especially when you're trying to go to big games like the Super Bowl.
Minneapolis Police Department say more than 150 people bought fake tickets for the Super Bowl. https://t.co/R7fytmTGSAâ WCCO Radio (@wccoradio) February 21, 2018