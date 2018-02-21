Adam Vinatieri could break records in his 23rd season

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for February 21, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. The Colts K has made 559 field goals and scored 2,487 points since entering the league since 1996. Vinatieri is only 58 points away from becoming the NFL's all-time leading scorer.

BREAKING: Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri is very close to signing a one-year deal to remain in Indianapolis. Deal should be finalized tomorrow. â Bob Kravitz (@bkravitz) February 21, 2018

2. Former FSU teammates QB Jameis Winston, RB Devonta Freeman, and CB Jalen Ramsey are already getting into a little friendly Super Bowl LIII banter.

You know I gotchu on the tickets family! â Jameis Winston (@Jaboowins) February 20, 2018

Itâs gon be fun playing against one of yâall â Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) February 20, 2018

3.Johnny Manziel wants people to know he can still throw the deep ball.

4.Minnesota nice is a real thing.

5. Make sure you always buy from an authorized ticket marketplace -- especially when you're trying to go to big games like the Super Bowl.