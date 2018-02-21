Saints owner Benson hospitalized, resting comfortably

New Orleans Saints owner Tom Benson was recently admitted to the hospital to be treated for flu-like symptoms, the team announced in a statement Wednesday.

Benson, 90, is resting comfortably after being admitted to the intensive care unit at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, the team said. Benson's wife, Gayle, thanked well-wishers sincerely for their thoughts and prayers.

Benson, who purchased the Saints in 1985, was hospitalized for precautionary reasons in October after the team reported he was feeling "a little tired and worn out" following the Saints' victory over the Chicago Bears. He was released a few days later.