Giants re-sign veteran offensive lineman John Greco

The New York Giants are expected to draft a quarterback or running back with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. General manager Dave Gettleman is getting an early start on protecting that asset.

The Giants announced Wednesday they have re-signed guard John Greco, who made his lone start of the season in Week 17. Big Blue initially acquired the 32-year-old veteran lineman in November after he'd been released by the Saints.

This will be Greco's third stint with head coach Pat Shurmur. Greco was already with the St. Louis Rams when Shurmur became the offensive coordinator in 2009. The two then went to Cleveland in 2011, where Greco was a mainstay in the Browns' starting lineup for six seasons.

The Giants could be in the midst of a complete overhaul of their offensive line, what with interior linemen Weston Richburg and Justin Pugh both headed to free agency and the franchise in search of a new left tackle.