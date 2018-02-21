Eagles WR Alshon Jeffery undergoes shoulder surgery

Alshon Jeffery's season-long heroics in Philadelphia came with a cost.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the Eagles wideout underwent successful surgery Wednesday on a torn rotator cuff, per a source informed of the situation.

Jeffery played through the injury all season after hurting his right shoulder during training camp.

Toiling through the pain, the 28-year-old pass-catcher started all 16 games and finished with 57 catches for 789 yards and a team-leading nine touchdowns. Jeffery was especially effective in the playoffs, meshing with quarterback Nick Foles for 12 receptions and a trio of scores over three starts -- capped by the wideout's beautiful 34-yard touchdown grab in Super Bowl LII.

After signing a one-year deal with the team last offseason, Jeffery was rewarded in December with a four-year, $52 million extension packed with $27 million in guaranteed loot.

Proving he fit in with Philly's offense, Jeffery earns points for grinding through his injury to help author one of the most unlikely championship runs of the century.