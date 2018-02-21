Adam Vinatieri, Colts closing in on one-year deal

Adam Vinatieri is closing in on a deal to return to the Indianapolis Colts for his 23rd NFL season.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that the Colts and Vinatieri's agent are close to a one-year deal, according to a source informed of the situation.

Bob Kravitz of WTHR-TV first reported the development, noting a deal should be finalized Thursday.

Vinatieri returning to the Colts comes as no surprise. The longtime kicker stated in December his intentions to continue his NFL career. Indy wasn't likely to find as reliable a kicker as the future Hall of Famer.

In 2017, Vinatieri went 29 of 34 on field goal attempts. The 85.3 percent is his lowest since 2012, but he remains in the upper echelon of kickers. He converted a long of 54 yards on the season, including five of six attempts from 50-plus yards, and didn't miss a single attempt inside 30 yards. The wily veteran also converted 22 of 24 extra points -- a year after making all 44 of his PATs.

Vinatieri turns 46 in December and enters his 13th season with Indianapolis. The booter spent 10 years in New England, where he rose to fame as one of the most clutch kickers in NFL history.