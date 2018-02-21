Dave Dameshek Podcast: Reggie Wayne on winning Super Bowl

Dave Dameshek is joined by Reggie Wayne to tell his story of draft day in 2001, when the Indianapolis Colts selected him in the first round (40:55). Reggie also recounts the biggest play he made in his career, which was in the first quarter of Super Bowl XLI versus the Chicago Bears (31:00). The guys also were kibitzing about the best trios (5:40) between Steelers (Bell, Roethlisberger, Brown) and Colts (Manning, Wayne, James) and University of Pittsburgh (Marino, Dorsett, Fitzgerald) and University of Miami (Kelly, Wayne, Gore).

