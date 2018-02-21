Andrew Luck using weighted balls to rehab shoulder

Andrew Luck said during the Colts' town hall event on Tuesday that he's throwing "a little bit," but didn't specify if he was, in fact, throwing footballs.

Wednesday morning NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport provided more clarity on Luck's throwing sessions. Per Rapoport, Luck isn't throwing a football yet, but rather tossing weighted balls heavier than footballs.

Using weighted balls to help strengthen his surgically repaired arm falls in line with what Luck said about his progress in getting back to the field.

"Yeah, so I'm in the middle of sort of a little bit of throwing, but strengthening and preparing my shoulder to be able to handle the throw load that is part of being an NFL quarterback -- that's part of being a quarterback," Luck said. "So the focus right now is still strengthening all those muscles and making sure that my shoulder can handle it.

"The one thing that I've learned through these couple of years of dealing with it is that I can't skip steps; you have to do everything as well as possible. And as much as I have to catch myself -- as much as I want to grab a ball and throw it a million times -- I know I have to build up to be able to handle that point, and right now I'm in that building phase still. But it's exciting. I know in my heart of hearts I'm going to be a better thrower, a better quarterback, a better teammate and a better Colt because of what I'm going through, what I've been through and will continue to go through."

Luck is currently working in Los Angeles with throwing gurus Tom House and Adam Dedeaux to strengthen his arm. The 28-year-old said he did not need another surgery.

With a new coaching staff in place, all eyes in Indy turn to Luck's progress this spring, with fingers crossed there are no setbacks.