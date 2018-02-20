Move The Sticks Podcast: Ranking QB prospects by trait

Who is the most accurate quarterback in the 2018 NFL Draft? Who is the best leader? Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks list the attributes QBs need to succeed in the league before picking which top prospect best exhibits the each trait. The guys also had a chance to ask USC head coach Clay Helton and Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley about the most important characteristic they look for in quarterbacks. DJ and Bucky wrap the show by sitting down with one of the top defensive prospects in the draft, Washington defensive tackle Vita Vea.