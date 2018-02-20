ATN Podcast: Trades we'd like to see happen

A room filled with some heroes -- Colleen Wolfe, Gregg Rosenthal, Chris Wesseling and Marc Sessler -- assemble for a Sans-Dan show. The heroes discuss the latest news from around the league, including the Jets' reported interest in free-agent quarterback Kirk Cousins (4:00), Doug Martin being released by Tampa Bay (9:00), Marcus Peters on the trade block and Peyton Manning being pursued by ESPN and FOX (17:00); Colleen presents a combine version of Odds & Ends, along with a new spin on the Odds & Ends theme song (25:00); And the heroes each pitch one trade they'd like to see happen (33:00).

