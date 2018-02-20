NFLers Show Up Big to Black Panther

Print
  • By Daniel Greco
More Columns >

The President's Day Weekend is a time to enjoy a day off and enjoy time with your family and loved ones. This year that time with your family was probably spent in the movie theater watching the highly-anticipated release of Marvel's Black Panther.

Starring actors like Chadwick Boseman, Forest Whitaker, Michael B. Jordan, and Angela Bassett, Black Panther became a smash hit. Over the four-day weekend, the movie grossed 242 million domestically and 426.6 million globally. Only Star Wars: The Force Awakens had a higher grossing four days in box office history.

In addition to the filming putting up historic box office numbers, it's also receiving rave reviews, Black Panther currently has a 97% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The estimated 27 million Americans who saw the movie included several NFLers who were also impressed by the action-packed superhero blockbuster.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Jameis Winston

A post shared by Jameis Winston (@jaboowins3) on

New Orleans Saints DE Cameron Jordan

San Francisco 49ers S Eric Reid

Green Bay Packers QB Brett Hundley

Detroit Lions TE Eric Ebron

Buffalo Bills LB Lorenzo Alexander

Los Angeles Chargers CB Jason Verrett

Jacksonville Jaguars WR Jaelen Strong

A post shared by Strizzy (@jaelenstrong) on

Print

Headlines

The previous element was an advertisement.

NFL Shop
0 / 0