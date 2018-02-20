NFLers Show Up Big to Black Panther

The President's Day Weekend is a time to enjoy a day off and enjoy time with your family and loved ones. This year that time with your family was probably spent in the movie theater watching the highly-anticipated release of Marvel's Black Panther.

Starring actors like Chadwick Boseman, Forest Whitaker, Michael B. Jordan, and Angela Bassett, Black Panther became a smash hit. Over the four-day weekend, the movie grossed 242 million domestically and 426.6 million globally. Only Star Wars: The Force Awakens had a higher grossing four days in box office history.

In addition to the filming putting up historic box office numbers, it's also receiving rave reviews, Black Panther currently has a 97% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The estimated 27 million Americans who saw the movie included several NFLers who were also impressed by the action-packed superhero blockbuster.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Jameis Winston

A post shared by Jameis Winston (@jaboowins3) on Feb 18, 2018 at 9:22am PST

New Orleans Saints DE Cameron Jordan

My Momma n Granny been waiting to show out!!! #blackpanther pic.twitter.com/Sl2L91IDH4 â cameron jordan (@camjordan94) February 19, 2018

San Francisco 49ers S Eric Reid

Green Bay Packers QB Brett Hundley

A post shared by Brett Hundley Jr (@bretthundley7) on Feb 18, 2018 at 8:32pm PST

Detroit Lions TE Eric Ebron

Black Panther: I have no words for the greatness of the movie. Happy @MarvelStudios is happening during my life time lol â Eric Ebron (@Ebron85) February 16, 2018

Buffalo Bills LB Lorenzo Alexander

Just saw Black Panther & it was amazing. It was entertaining, positive and touched on so many social issues. Ryan Coogler continues to amaze us! pic.twitter.com/t4x07HB4sx â Lorenzo Alexander (@onemangang97) February 16, 2018

Los Angeles Chargers CB Jason Verrett

Jason Verrett, a 2009 graduate of Rodriguez High School, took Principal Clarence Isadore and Rodriguez High School students to see "Black Pantherâ at the Solano Town Center mall in Fairfield, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. (via @AllDailyRepNews) pic.twitter.com/QmrCj0q978 â Chargersâ¡ï¸Hype (@ChargersHype) February 18, 2018

Jacksonville Jaguars WR Jaelen Strong