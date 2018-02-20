NFLers Show Up Big to Black Panther

The President's Day Weekend is a time to enjoy a day off and enjoy time with your family and loved ones. This year that time with your family was probably spent in the movie theater watching the highly-anticipated release of Marvel's Black Panther.
Starring actors like Chadwick Boseman, Forest Whitaker, Michael B. Jordan, and Angela Bassett, Black Panther became a smash hit. Over the four-day weekend, the movie grossed 242 million domestically and 426.6 million globally. Only Star Wars: The Force Awakens had a higher grossing four days in box office history.
In addition to the filming putting up historic box office numbers, it's also receiving rave reviews, Black Panther currently has a 97% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
The estimated 27 million Americans who saw the movie included several NFLers who were also impressed by the action-packed superhero blockbuster.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Jameis Winston
New Orleans Saints DE Cameron Jordan
My Momma n Granny been waiting to show out!!! #blackpanther pic.twitter.com/Sl2L91IDH4â cameron jordan (@camjordan94) February 19, 2018
San Francisco 49ers S Eric Reid
When you buy your ticket to watch #BlackPanther IN AFRICA! ï¿½ï¿½ #SoExcited pic.twitter.com/fReNOvH308â Eric Reid (@E_Reid35) February 20, 2018
Green Bay Packers QB Brett Hundley
Detroit Lions TE Eric Ebron
Black Panther: I have no words for the greatness of the movie. Happy @MarvelStudios is happening during my life time lolâ Eric Ebron (@Ebron85) February 16, 2018
Buffalo Bills LB Lorenzo Alexander
Just saw Black Panther & it was amazing. It was entertaining, positive and touched on so many social issues. Ryan Coogler continues to amaze us! pic.twitter.com/t4x07HB4sxâ Lorenzo Alexander (@onemangang97) February 16, 2018
Los Angeles Chargers CB Jason Verrett
Jason Verrett, a 2009 graduate of Rodriguez High School, took Principal Clarence Isadore and Rodriguez High School students to see "Black Pantherâ at the Solano Town Center mall in Fairfield, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. (via @AllDailyRepNews) pic.twitter.com/QmrCj0q978â Chargersâ¡ï¸Hype (@ChargersHype) February 18, 2018
Jacksonville Jaguars WR Jaelen Strong