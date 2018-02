NFLers Show Up Big to Black Panther

The President's Day Weekend is a time to enjoy a day off and enjoy time with your family and loved ones. This year that time with your family was probably spent in the movie theater watching the highly-anticipated release of Marvel's Black Panther.

Starring actors like Chadwick Boseman, Forest Whitaker, Michael B. Jordan, and Angela Bassett, Black Panther became a smash hit. Over the four-day weekend, the movie grossed 242 million domestically and 426.6 million globally. Only Star Wars: The Force Awakens had a higher grossing four days in box office history.

In addition to the filming putting up historic box office numbers, it's also receiving rave reviews, Black Panther currently has a 97% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The estimated 27 million Americans who saw the movie included several NFLers who were also impressed by the action-packed superhero blockbuster.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Jameis Winston

A post shared by Jameis Winston (@jaboowins3) on Feb 18, 2018 at 9:22am PST

New Orleans Saints DE Cameron Jordan

My Momma n Granny been waiting to show out!!! #blackpanther pic.twitter.com/Sl2L91IDH4 — cameron jordan (@camjordan94) February 19, 2018

San Francisco 49ers S Eric Reid

Green Bay Packers QB Brett Hundley

A post shared by Brett Hundley Jr (@bretthundley7) on Feb 18, 2018 at 8:32pm PST

Detroit Lions TE Eric Ebron

Black Panther: I have no words for the greatness of the movie. Happy @MarvelStudios is happening during my life time lol — Eric Ebron (@Ebron85) February 16, 2018

Buffalo Bills LB Lorenzo Alexander

Just saw Black Panther & it was amazing. It was entertaining, positive and touched on so many social issues. Ryan Coogler continues to amaze us! pic.twitter.com/t4x07HB4sx — Lorenzo Alexander (@onemangang97) February 16, 2018

Los Angeles Chargers CB Jason Verrett

Jason Verrett, a 2009 graduate of Rodriguez High School, took Principal Clarence Isadore and Rodriguez High School students to see "Black Panther” at the Solano Town Center mall in Fairfield, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. (via @AllDailyRepNews) pic.twitter.com/QmrCj0q978 — Chargers⚡️Hype (@ChargersHype) February 18, 2018

Jacksonville Jaguars WR Jaelen Strong