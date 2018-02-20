Chris Long climbs Mt. Kilimanjaro with MMA fighter Justin Wren

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for February 20, 2018. This is The Extra Point.
1. This is the third time the Eagles DE has climbed the 19,341-foot mountain.
2. There were plenty of ballers in Los Angeles for NBA All-Star weekend, but Patriots owner Robert Kraft was the biggest of them all.
Robert Kraft was hanging out with Tracy Morgan during NBA All-Star Weekend. pic.twitter.com/tGPTr0BjdOâ Only In Boston (@OnlyInBOS) February 19, 2018
3. That's Dr. Duvernay-Tardif to you.
Soon to officially be a doctor, Chiefs OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif wants M.D. on his jersey.https://t.co/lmQBpA8pHCâ Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) February 19, 2018
4. Eagles C Jason Kelce went to the Phillies' spring training to give the team a little added motivation for 2018.
#Eagles âNobody likes usâ parade legend Jason Kelce spoke to Phillies today in team meetingâ John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) February 19, 2018
Talked about Phillies being underdogs like Eagles and people counting Philly out ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½#Philliesâ¾ï¸ï¿½ï¿½âï¸ pic.twitter.com/0F7lEIBRJf
5. Here's your heartwarming NFL story of the day.
Saints receiver Austin Carr saved a man's life with a bone marrow donation, and he met that man at the Super Bowl https://t.co/dbuJhVIAT2â ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) February 20, 2018