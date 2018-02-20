Cuts roundup: Bears part ways with Jerrell Freeman

NFL teams are beginning their purge before the new league year opens next month.

The Chicago Bears released linebacker Jerrell Freeman on Tuesday, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. Pro Football Talk first reported the development.

Freeman signed a three-year $12 million contract with Chicago in 2016 after four seasons in Indianapolis. His release will save the Bears nearly $3.5 million on the salary cap.

Freeman performed well early in his Bears career, compiling 110 tackles in 12 games, but he was suspended four tilts for PED use in 2016. The 31-year-old played just one game in 2017 before heading to injured reserve with a pectoral injury.

Freeman was then popped for another PED violation, leading to a 10-game suspension. He will serve the final two games of that ban at the start of the 2018 season.

Other cuts we are tracking Tuesday:

1. The Buccaneers ended Doug Martin's run in Tampa Bay. The Bucs cut the running back after back-to-back disappointing seasons.

2. The Texans released linebacker Brian Cushing, a source informed of the situation told Garafolo.