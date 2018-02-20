Reggie Wayne to be inducted into Colts Ring of Honor

The Indianapolis Colts have found the perfect place for Reggie Wayne.

The team on Tuesday announced that the celebrated receiver will be inducted into the Colts Ring of Honor at Lucas Oil Stadium during the 2018 season.

"No one is more of a true Colt than Reggie Wayne," team owner and CEO Jim Irsay said in a statement. "He embodies everything about the Horseshoe and is much beloved by Colts fans everywhere. He is also one of the greatest players in NFL history, and chants of 'REG-GIE, REG-GIE' will forever echo through our stadium along with memories of many amazing catches and exciting plays. I could not be more proud and honored to induct Reggie Wayne into the Colts Ring of Honor."

It's a fitting tribute for a historically dominant pass-catcher who seems destined to ultimately land in Canton.

Wayne played 14 seasons for the Colts, who drafted him in the first round in 2001 out of Miami. His 211 appearances mark the most in franchise history, with Wayne logging 14,345 yards and 82 touchdowns off 1,070 a whopping receptions.

Currently working as an analyst for NFL Network, Wayne ranks 10th in NFL lore in receptions and receiving yards and currently sits tied for 23rd all-time in touchdowns through the air.

Serving as the ideal on-field foil to fellow wideout Marvin Harrison, Wayne formed a deadly combination with quarterback Peyton Manning, helping the team to a bushel of postseason voyages and a win in Super Bowl XLI.

Wayne will become the 15th player to enter the Colts Ring of Honor.