Duce Staley, Mike Groh interviewing for Eagles' OC role

Doug Pederson will look internally if he decides to fill his vacant offensive coordinator job.

The Eagles will interview running backs coach Duce Staley and wide receivers coach Mike Groh for their vacant OC position today, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the decision. Pederson is still mulling whether to promote both or elevate one.

ESPN first reported the interviews.

Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich was hired as the Colts' head coach last week.

Staley joined the Eagles' coaching staff in 2011 as a quality control coach. He was elevated to RBs coach in 2013 and has remained in that position. Staley enjoyed a 10-year pro career as a running back with Philadelphia (7 years) and Pittsburgh (3 years).

Groh has been a wide receivers coach in the NFL since 2013 after spending a decade-plus at the college level -- he was Virginia's offensive coordinator from 2006-2008. Groh joined the Eagles in 2017.

With Pederson calling the plays, a promotion of either Staley or Groh would signify an increase in game-plan formulation.

Last week Rapoport reported that the Eagles are expected to promote Press Taylor to quarterbacks coach to fill the void left by John DeFilippo (Vikings).