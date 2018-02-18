Houston Texans release linebacker Brian Cushing

The Brian Cushing era in Houston is set to come to an end.

The Texans informed Cushing, the team's all-time leading tackler, they are moving on from him, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday.

The Houston Chronicle's John McClain first reported the news.

The impending cut is not a surprising one (No. 7 on Gregg Rosenthal's potential AFC cut candidates earlier this week). The linebacker was suspended 10 games this past season for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances for the second time in his career. His play had diminished, with Cushing only posting one 100-plus-tackle season and only one full slate of 16 games since 2012. When you factor in the Texans saving $7.6 million with his release, it made his eventual departure prior to the new league year on March 14 all but a foregone conclusion.

"It's all good," Cushing told McClain of the looming release. "It's part of the business."

Cushing, the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2009, logged 664 total tackles in his nine-year run with the team. He ends his career in Houston ranking in the top 10 in the Texans' all-time record book in interceptions, forced fumbles and sacks.