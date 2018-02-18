Peyton Manning drives pace car at Daytona 500

Peyton Manning served as the honorary pace car driver at the Daytona 500 on Sunday.
The former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos quarterback led the 40-car field around the famed 3.5-mile tri-oval before the start of NASCAR's biggest race of the year.
Ya look good out there, Peyton Manning! #DAYTONA500 pic.twitter.com/yJkMMLArPIâ NASCAR (@NASCAR) February 18, 2018
@DISupdates getting ready for the race. Itâs going to be special #DAYTONA500 #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/Qfxp7bkBvIâ Brandon Stokley (@bstokley14) February 18, 2018
The @AFThunderbirds meet Peyton Manning and @bstokley14! #DAYTONA500 pic.twitter.com/fGJCIAT0ryâ Daytona International Speedway (@DISupdates) February 18, 2018
View all comments