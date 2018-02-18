Around the NFL  

 

 

Peyton Manning drives pace car at Daytona 500

  By Around The NFL staff NFL.com
Peyton Manning served as the honorary pace car driver at the Daytona 500 on Sunday.

The former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos quarterback led the 40-car field around the famed 3.5-mile tri-oval before the start of NASCAR's biggest race of the year.

