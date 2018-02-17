Vikings to add former Raiders OC Todd Downing to staff

The Minnesota Vikings didn't waste much time reloading after Pat Shurmur's departure.

Less than two weeks after adding one of the hottest assistant coaches in the league -- John DeFilippo -- to replace Shurmur as their offensive coordinator, the Vikes are set to add Todd Downing as a senior offensive assistant, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday.

Adam Caplan was first to report the news.

Downing, who served as the Oakland Raiders' offensive coordinator this past season, has an impressive NFL resume despite being just 37 years old. Downing coached quarterbacks for the Lions (2010-2013), Bills (2014) and Raiders (2015-2016) prior to moving into the OC role in Oakland last year.

Downing broke into the NFL coaching ranks as a football systems analyst with Minnesota in 2003.