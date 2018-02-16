Around The NFL Podcast: Top radio calls of 2017

A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal, Chris Wesseling & Marc Sessler -- are in on a company holiday to give the listeners what they want! The heroes discuss the latest news from around the league, including Bengals quarterback AJ McCarron heading toward free agency, Larry Fitzgerald's plans for 2018 and Jon Gruden's plans for Michael Crabtree. They review the top radio play calls of 2017, which include an appearance from The Zola, a sonnet by Ron Wolfley and THE No. 1 call of 2017. Plus, NFL.com's Gregg Rosenthal gives a glimpse into his franchise tag predictions.

LISTEN to the episode here:

SUBSCRIBE on Apple Podcasts & Google Play: