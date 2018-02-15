DDFP: Torrey Smith, Joe Thomas & Andrew Hawkins

Dave Dameshek is first joined by Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver and 2x Super Bowl champion Torrey Smith to kibitz about him defeating the Patriots multiple times (1:44), the most memorable play of his career (4:55) and his 2011 NFL Draft story (6:55). Next, Shek sat down with the members of the ThomaHawk Show -- Joe Thomas and Andrew Hawkins, to speak about how to fix the Cleveland Browns (21:35), who should the NFL MVP trophy be named after and which team they hate the most (28:50).

