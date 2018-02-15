J.J. Watt to Receive an Honorary Degree from Baylor College of Medicine

J.J. Watt had his 2017 NFL season cut short, but he continues to rack up offseason awards. First, it was Sports Illustrated's co-Sportsman of the Year, then NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year award and now, he will be receiving an honorary degree from Baylor College of Medicine.

Thanks to Watt raising $37 million in relief efforts for Hurricane Harvey victims, the medical school will present him with a Doctor of Humanities in Medicine degree.

According to Baylor, "this degree is awarded by the College to individuals who have provided exceptional support or service directly or indirectly to Baylor or to academic medicine as a whole and to the community at large."

Watt will join Houston Emergency Medical Services Director Dr. David Persse as the two recipients of the degree. Next season, quarterbacks can refer to the DE as Dr. Watt.