Former Colts CB Vontae Davis visiting Bills Thursday

Three months after his release from the Colts, veteran cornerback Vontae Davis is drumming up interest as a free agent.

Davis is meeting with the Bills on Thursday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, via a source informed of the situation.

It's no coincidence that Davis' first visit has arrived just days after he gained medical clearance stemming from November's season-ending surgery to repair a groin issue.

While standard free agents must await the onset of the 2018 league year in March, Davis is eligible to sign with a new team because he was released prior to the end of the 2017 season.

A Pro Bowl selection in 2014 and 2015, Davis' effectiveness has waned while battling injuries the past two years. Interested suitors will be banking on his ability to regain pre-injury form, often a shaky proposition for players approaching the age-30 barrier.

How would Davis fit in Buffalo?

Although 2017 first-round pick Tre'Davious White is locked in as a starter, there's a vacancy on the opposite side with the veteran trio of E.J. Gaines, Shareece Wright and Leonard Johnson due to reach the open market next month.

Should Davis leave Orchard Park without a contract, there will likely be more visits in his immediate future.