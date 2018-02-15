Jalen Ramsey bought his mom a new car for Valentine’s Day

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for February 15, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. All-Pro CB Jalen Ramsey got his mom a new Land Rover yesterday.

A post shared by Jalen Ramsey (2.0) (@jalenramsey) on Feb 14, 2018 at 2:18pm PST

2. There are 28 million reasons why Jimmy Garoppolo's Valentine's Day was (likely) better than yours.

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo's new $28M roster bonus, due on March 16th, becomes fully guaranteed today. Roses for everyone. â Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 14, 2018

3. Browns OT Joe Thomas really wants Kirk Cousins to be Cleveland's next QB.

I hear Cleveland is nice this time of year, that is, if you'd like to have a statue someday... https://t.co/Geo5CzvI5J â Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) February 15, 2018

You could make MORE money and MORE history in Cleveland than anywhere else, by FAR. Don't just go and be another quarterback somewhere else! https://t.co/tVPqv8pdPB â Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) February 15, 2018

4. The speedy 5-foot-8 WR Cole Beasley is proving that size doesn't always matter on the gridiron.