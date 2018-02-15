Jalen Ramsey bought his mom a new car for Valentine’s Day

  • By Ralph Warner
The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for February 15, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. All-Pro CB Jalen Ramsey got his mom a new Land Rover yesterday.

2. There are 28 million reasons why Jimmy Garoppolo's Valentine's Day was (likely) better than yours.

3. Browns OT Joe Thomas really wants Kirk Cousins to be Cleveland's next QB.

4. The speedy 5-foot-8 WR Cole Beasley is proving that size doesn't always matter on the gridiron.

