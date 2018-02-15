Finalists to host 2019, 2020 NFL Draft announced

The NFL Draft might be coming to your city.

The finalists to host the 2019 or 2020 draft, as announced on Thursday, are Cleveland/Canton, Kansas City, Tennessee, Denver and Las Vegas, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. The winners will be announced at the Spring League Meeting in May. A winning city cannot host the draft in both years.

Four of the above cities are home to NFL franchises. Canton is the home of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Las Vegas doesn't currently have a team, but the Oakland Raiders are set to move there for the start of the 2020 season.

This year's draft, which takes place April 26-28, will be held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The draft was held in New York City from 1965 through 2014. However since 2015, the league has moved the draft's location around from year to year, holding the annual event in Chicago in two seasons and Philadelphia for one.