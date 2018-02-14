ATN Podcast: Who could be cut before free agency?

A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal, Chris Wesseling, Marc Sessler & Colleen Wolfe -- are all back together again! The heroes discuss Colleen's Cardi B rap video, which became an internet sensation (2:00); An addition to the ATN Trophy Cabinet - thanks to a thoughtful and talented listener (5:30); The latest news from around the league, including Frank Reich being introduced as the Colts' head coach (10:00), Kam Chancellor's playing status for 2018 (13:00) and a closer look at one of Marc's Super Bowl Sandwich Props (24:00); Dan creates the pilot episode of the Theology Podcast (28:00); The heroes discuss which prominent veterans could be cut before the new league year begins.

