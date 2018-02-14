Jets name Jeremy Bates offensive coordinator

The Jets have their new offensive coordinator, and he's coming from inside the building.

New York promoted quarterbacks coach Jeremy Bates to offensive coordinator as part of a trio of coaching changes the team announced on Wednesday. Rick Dennison was hired as offensive line coach/run game coordinator, and Steve Jackson was hired as assistant defensive backs coach, the team also announced.

Bates will also continue serving in his oosition as quarterbacks coach, a role he filled under Todd Bowles in 2017. Previously, Bates coached under Mike Tice in Chicago in 2012 and Pete Carroll in Seattle and at USC from 2009-2010.

Dennison joins the Jets after spending last season with AFC East rival Buffalo as the Bills' offensive coordinator.