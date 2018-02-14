Antonio Brown and Drake take housekeeper on $10K shopping spree

When life's good you want to share that experience with others, and life has been amazing for All-Pro WR Antonio Brown and rap superstar Drake. The Steelers WR just wrapped up an MVP-caliber season with 101 receptions for 1,533 yards and 9 TDs. Drake isn't doing too bad for himself either, his single "God's Plan" currently sits at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Brown and Drake recently met up in Miami to share their blessings with a 63-year-old housekeeper.

This hotel maid's story inspired @Drake so much, he took her on a luxury shopping spreehttps://t.co/YjxpchkWSJ @MiamiHerald â Chabeli Herrera (@ChabeliH) February 14, 2018

Odalie Paret is a mother of five who wakes up at 4:30 a.m. then begins her daily commute via bus to the Fontainebleau -- an ultra-luxurious hotel in Miami frequented by Drizzy and many other celebs. According to the Miami Herald, Paret's commute can take up to four hours because of Miami-Dade County's poor transportation system.

Drake read about her story and began making plans to treat Paret to an evening of luxury. On February 5, Paret received a mystery call that set up a massage and fancy dinner at Fontainebleau. Then a waiting car took her to Saks Fifth Avenue, where she was surprised by Drake.

"I always just saw him on the TV. So I said, 'Drake!' " Paret told the Herald . "It made me happy."

AB, who's a Miami native himself, joined Drake and the pair treated Paret and two other locals to a 45-minute no-limit shopping spree.

Here are a few of the items Paret bought:



-$6,000 18-karat white gold diamond necklace

-$2,000 Valentino handbag

-$800 shoes

Salute to both AB and Drake for treating Paret to a much-needed (and deserved) night of pampering.