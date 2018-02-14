The Gronkowski Family Donates $75K to New England Children’s Hospitals

  • By Ralph Warner
The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for February 14, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. The Gronks give back to children and families in need.

2. The late, great Steve McNair would've turned 45 years old today.

3. The Eagles continue to spread the Super Bowl LII love.

4. Speaking of Super Bowl LII, NFL Films continues to give us more gems of the classic game.

5. Good Morning Football's Peter Schrager thinks the Vikings should take a look at the 29-year-old QB.

