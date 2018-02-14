The Gronkowski Family Donates $75K to New England Children’s Hospitals

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for February 14, 2018. This is The Extra Point.
1. The Gronks give back to children and families in need.
Gronkowski Family Visits, Donates $25,000 To 3 New England Childrenâs Hospitals On Tuesday: https://t.co/wPgCZCWMiD pic.twitter.com/8ibuiCZ5GGâ WBZ Boston Sports (@wbzsports) February 13, 2018
2. The late, great Steve McNair would've turned 45 years old today.
3. The Eagles continue to spread the Super Bowl LII love.
From: Usâ Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) February 14, 2018
To: You#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/gMN0Mpx4pT
4. Speaking of Super Bowl LII, NFL Films continues to give us more gems of the classic game.
This is the stuff right here that makes @NFLFilms the best. pic.twitter.com/Ny0tjoqEPZâ Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) February 14, 2018
5. Good Morning Football's Peter Schrager thinks the Vikings should take a look at the 29-year-old QB.
Who will be the Vikings' QB in 2018?â NFL Network (@nflnetwork) February 14, 2018
"Kirk Cousins is a very intriguing option."
ï¿½ï¿½: @PSchrags // @gmfb pic.twitter.com/coTfpsHNK9