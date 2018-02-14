NFL community sends happy Valentine's Day wishes

Have a significant other you still need to get a Valentine's Day gift for? Don't worry, the NFL has you covered.
Take a look at some Valentine's cards that players and teams tweeted out in celebration of the romantic day.
We'll be your wingmen this Valentine's Day. âï¸â Tennessee Titans (@Titans) February 14, 2018
Download/Print Titans Valentines â¤ï¸ï¿½ï¿½ » https://t.co/wsmvgseL4r pic.twitter.com/bf5Cfj9iaj
From: Usâ Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) February 14, 2018
To: You#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/gMN0Mpx4pT
Itâs all about #TRULOVE today.â Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) February 14, 2018
Happy #ValentinesDay. pic.twitter.com/vuDrLQxeGl
From QB1 pic.twitter.com/J0LgbJJgu1â Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) February 14, 2018
ï¿½ï¿½ ï¿½ï¿½ ï¿½ï¿½ââï¸ï¿½ï¿½ââï¸ï¿½ï¿½ââï¸ï¿½ï¿½ââï¸ï¿½ï¿½ââï¸ #RUNCMC pic.twitter.com/MwvoSqyvTBâ Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) February 14, 2018
Give your Valentine a #Packers-themed card!â Green Bay Packers (@packers) February 13, 2018
ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½: https://t.co/4U5HZK45ta pic.twitter.com/DesYOoCBZQ
Happy Valentine's Day, #RavensFlock! pic.twitter.com/a1n0QmTPArâ Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) February 14, 2018
Give that special someone a #NYGiants #ValentinesDay card!â New York Giants (@Giants) February 14, 2018
â¤ï¸ï¿½ï¿½: https://t.co/arrIB7JUCO pic.twitter.com/faREFhwYqk
Happy #ValentinesDay! ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/pcz6QOhTjxâ Green Bay Packers (@packers) February 14, 2018
Need something to send to your Falcon loved one on Valentine's Day?â Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) February 14, 2018
We'll help you get through the day. pic.twitter.com/QcYVJkh0L1
#Lions fans, will you be our Valentine? #ValentinesDayâ Detroit Lions (@Lions) February 14, 2018
ï¿½ï¿½ Yes
âªï¸ No
âªï¸ Maybe pic.twitter.com/peZ83z9s4n
Happy Valentine's Day #Colts fans! ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/ibjq8AbH31â Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) February 14, 2018
Happy â¤ï¸ Day. pic.twitter.com/2vmoOQXiZMâ Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (@haha_cd6) February 14, 2018
Happy #ValentinesDay #Redskins Nation! â¤ï¸ï¿½ï¿½â¤ï¸ï¿½ï¿½â Washington Redskins (@Redskins) February 14, 2018
Share with a loved one or treat yourself. #HTTR pic.twitter.com/B6wvWnfUFm
ï¿½ï¿½#JayTrain pic.twitter.com/7QTy0SQHqGâ NFL UK (@NFLUK) February 14, 2018
Looking for some last minute Valentine's cards?#Patriots Valentine's are here: https://t.co/nIRzJDwovj pic.twitter.com/op21Pxjoshâ New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 13, 2018
Happy #ValentinesDay, #ChiefsKingdom! pic.twitter.com/tn92J6FAZEâ Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 14, 2018
From: Usâ Denver Broncos (@Broncos) February 14, 2018
To: #BroncosCountry
ï¿½ï¿½ Happy #ValentinesDay ï¿½ï¿½https://t.co/Pm1smSyaU5
Even more reason to wear red today!â Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) February 14, 2018
Happy Valentine's Day, Red Sea! pic.twitter.com/7Wv1FzC7cS
Let that special someone know that theyâre your McBae ï¿½ï¿½â Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) February 14, 2018
Happy #ValentinesDay! pic.twitter.com/Vt9zOXdpVk
To: #Chargers Fansâ Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) February 14, 2018
From: The Bolts
Happy #ValentinesDay!
More Valentines ï¿½ï¿½: https://t.co/ouShjXwWqs pic.twitter.com/Pnugebp5Zt
We're Kazee about you! ï¿½ï¿½â Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) February 14, 2018
ï¿½ï¿½ More Valentines - https://t.co/TN3IaDyOh0 pic.twitter.com/RvvUYsJE9S
To: Bills fansâ Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) February 14, 2018
From: Us
More Bills Valentines: https://t.co/q1vdSI6LUa pic.twitter.com/RpPcSzlI3P
Titans Fan Valentines (ï¿½ï¿½: @JohnnySmiley33) #ValentinesDay ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/UCoYbFZwBgâ Tennessee Titans (@Titans) February 14, 2018
#ValentinesDay cards for the Faithful in your life â¥ï¸ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/JzMoGjOONNâ San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) February 14, 2018
You'll be well-liked if you give your Valentine this message. pic.twitter.com/IHGeMV9F2uâ Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) February 14, 2018
It's you. It's always been you. ï¿½ï¿½#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/3YRQngc8Wpâ Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) February 14, 2018
View all comments