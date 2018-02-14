The NFL Films Podcast: Wes Welker discusses career

Keith and Paul talk with the directors of Wes Welker: A Football Life, Nick Mascolo and Chip Swain. Topics include the inception of the film (7:46), Tom Brady as the target of one of Welker's best pranks (22:58), and Peyton Manning and Brady's insights on Wes as a player and teammate (37:25). The guru, Greg Cosell, joins the show to talk all things Wes Welker and dive deep on the evolution of the slot receiver (42:55). Finally, we share a classic byte from the vault: Steve Sabol interviewing Jerry Rice on top of a mountain (1:00:13).