Carson Wentz: Knee injury won't change how I play

When talks turn to Carson Wentz tearing his ACL and LCL, often analysts and professional talkers cite the quarterback's propensity to run and put himself in harm's way as a reason such injuries could plague him for his career.

Despite the critique, the Philadelphia Eagles QB says the injury won't change his style of play.

"I definitely won't change, so to speak. That's what made me successful this last season and my whole career," Wentz said Tuesday on Sports Radio 94WIP, via NJ.com. "It is something I've learned since coming into the league -- how to protect myself ... I am not going to let this change me."

Nor should he. Wentz isn't exactly scampering around like RGIII. His escape ability is an added dimension that makes him dangerous on a football field, and he's not exactly reckless. We've seen players like Russell Wilson smartly avoid contact time after time despite a tendency to escape the pocket.

Wentz continues to rehab from the injury suffered in Week 14 (Dec. 10), ditching the crutches and throwing on the field prior to the Super Bowl LII victory. Given the timeframe of ACL recovery, there is no guarantee Wentz will be ready for the start of the regular season. The signal-caller, however, reiterated he plans to be on the field for the opening kickoff.

"That is definitely my goal. Timetables and all those things are always such a fluid thing," Wentz said. "Obviously can't come out and make a declaration on anything, but my goal is to be playing in Week 1."