Saints Rookies Take On Mardi Gras

Bourbon Street in New Orleans is always a mad house, but during Mardi Gras, it becomes a different animal. Celebrating their first Mardi Gras in The Big Easy, Saints rookies Marshon Lattimore and Alvin Kamara took to the streets.

On Saturday, they rode in the the Krewe of Endymion parade, which is the largest parade of the Carnival season. Founded in 1967, the Krewe of Endymion is the main event of the Mardi Gras celebration, featuring 37 floats and a Grand Marshal. The parade's motto "Throw 'til it Hurts", is a tradition of being extremely generous, tossing beads during the festivities. The celebration starts in the Mid-City area and makes it way to the Superdome.

Standing in their own float, the rookies threw beads to unsuspecting fans. However, Kamara decided to take it up notch, by throwing Airheads.

To top off the parade, Lattimore and Kamara hopped out of their float and hung out with their fans. Taking selfies with anyone who wanted one and giving fans hugs, they might be the new princes of New Orleans.