Is Randy Moss the most talented WR in NFL history?

  • By Ralph Warner
The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for February 13, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. Happy 41st birthday to one of the most entertaining NFL players of all time.

2. Snowboarder Arielle Gold is reppin' USA and the Broncos at the PyeongChang Olympics.

3. Eagles DE Chris Long continues to give more reasons why he should be one of your favorite players.

4. Former WR Mohamed Massaquoi tells his story of perseverance after losing his hand last year.

5. Eagles QB Nick Foles was on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday talking about the big game, the "Philly Special," and his adorable daughter.

Speaking of the Super Bowl MVP, Matthew McConaughey took out a full-page ad congratulating his fellow Texan.

