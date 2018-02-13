Is Randy Moss the most talented WR in NFL history?

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for February 13, 2018. This is The Extra Point.
1. Happy 41st birthday to one of the most entertaining NFL players of all time.
2. Snowboarder Arielle Gold is reppin' USA and the Broncos at the PyeongChang Olympics.
3. Eagles DE Chris Long continues to give more reasons why he should be one of your favorite players.
Thank you to all players, fans and influencers who helped us reach our first goal of 32 wells funded. Thatâs 123k+ people with clean water. Makes this week even more special. https://t.co/B2IoAqV9cvâ Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) February 9, 2018
4. Former WR Mohamed Massaquoi tells his story of perseverance after losing his hand last year.
Former @NFL and @UGAFootball wide receiver @IronMassaquoi made his career catching a ball.â The Players' Tribune (@PlayersTribune) February 12, 2018
Last April, his left hand was amputated.
This is the first time he's told his story: https://t.co/cNm7qAddud pic.twitter.com/mecccJ6sZN
5. Eagles QB Nick Foles was on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday talking about the big game, the "Philly Special," and his adorable daughter.
.@NFoles_9 brought his Philly Special to my show today. #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/EewHt4RB5Vâ Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) February 13, 2018
Speaking of the Super Bowl MVP, Matthew McConaughey took out a full-page ad congratulating his fellow Texan.
This is awesome. Appreciate the support, @McConaughey! ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ https://t.co/L2uAjzCRTIâ Nick Foles (@NFoles_9) February 12, 2018