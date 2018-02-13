Is Randy Moss the most talented WR in NFL history?

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for February 13, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. Happy 41st birthday to one of the most entertaining NFL players of all time.

2. Snowboarder Arielle Gold is reppin' USA and the Broncos at the PyeongChang Olympics.

A post shared by Denver Broncos (@broncos) on Feb 13, 2018 at 6:35am PST

3. Eagles DE Chris Long continues to give more reasons why he should be one of your favorite players.

Thank you to all players, fans and influencers who helped us reach our first goal of 32 wells funded. Thatâs 123k+ people with clean water. Makes this week even more special. https://t.co/B2IoAqV9cv â Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) February 9, 2018

4. Former WR Mohamed Massaquoi tells his story of perseverance after losing his hand last year.

Former @NFL and @UGAFootball wide receiver @IronMassaquoi made his career catching a ball.



Last April, his left hand was amputated.



This is the first time he's told his story: https://t.co/cNm7qAddud pic.twitter.com/mecccJ6sZN â The Players' Tribune (@PlayersTribune) February 12, 2018

5. Eagles QB Nick Foles was on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday talking about the big game, the "Philly Special," and his adorable daughter.

Speaking of the Super Bowl MVP, Matthew McConaughey took out a full-page ad congratulating his fellow Texan.