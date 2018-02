Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks dissect the pros and cons of some of the top prospects when they put on the tape (2:23). DJ then breaks down what he saw when he recently watched Sam Darnold and Josh Allen train (28:13) before the guys each build the perfect team of prospects up the middle for both sides of the ball (34:01).

LISTEN to the episode here:

SUBSCRIBE on Apple Podcasts & Google Play: