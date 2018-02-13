Kam Chancellor plans to play in '18 if medically cleared

Kam Chancellor isn't walking away from the NFL just yet.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday the Seattle Seahawks safety intends to play in 2018 if he gets medically cleared. Chancellor has no plans to retire.

There was little question the hard-hitting safety would return if healthy, despite a vague social media post several weeks ago. Chancellor would forfeit $12 million in guarantees if he retired.

Turning 30 in April, Chancellor's $6.8 million salary for 2018 became guaranteed on Feb. 9.

The issue is whether the safety will be medically cleared to return to the field. The four-time Pro Bowler missed seven games in 2017 because of a neck injury. Coach Pete Carroll said in January that Chancellor could have a hard time playing football again.

Chancellor intends to give it a shot.