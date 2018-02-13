Cardinals owner: We'll be aggressive in finding a QB

The Cardinals have a new coach in Steve Wilks. They're teed up for a new starting quarterback, too, after Carson Palmer called it quits following 15 seasons in the NFL.

Team owner Michael Bidwill made it clear that Arizona will address the most important position in sports with a sense of urgency this offseason.

"The quarterback thing will come. I don't want to sound like we're being cavalier about it but we've got to wait for free agency to start to see who is out there," Bidwill told "Doug and Wolf," on "98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station" on Tuesday, per the team's official website. "I know we're going to be aggressive, we're going to have a plan."

Bidwill emphasized his trust in general manager Steve Keim, recently signed to a contract extension through 2022, and talked about an offseason strategy centered around leaving no stone unturned. Trade avenues will be explored, along with free agency and the draft to find Palmer's successor.

Kirk Cousins sits out there as the clear-cut prize of the open market, but Arizona could also pursue breakout performer Case Keenum or even fellow Vikings passer Teddy Bridgewater on the open market.

It's worth noting the Cardinals had their eye on Patrick Mahomes in last year's draft before the Chiefs traded up to select the strong-armed passer. Facing another signal-caller-rich selection process, perhaps Arizona will go younger under center in a post-Palmer world.

Bottom line: As one of at least five teams heat-seeking help at the quarterback position, the Cardinals can't afford to lag. Aggressively filling Palmer's shoes rests atop a dense to-do list for the franchise.