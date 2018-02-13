Ravens to play Bears in 2018 Hall of Fame Game

The league has selected who will square off in this summer's annual Hall of Fame Game.

The Baltimore Ravens will face the Chicago Bears on Thursday, August 2, 2018, at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

The Ravens are making their first-ever appearance in the game, but their selection makes sense with former Baltimore linebacker Ray Lewis set to be enshrined into Canton. The Hall is also teed up to induct former Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher.

The rest of this year's class includes longtime general manager Bobby Beathard, linebacker Robert Brazile, safety Brian Dawkins, guard Jerry Kramer, receiver Randy Moss and wideout Terrell Owens.

This year marks the second-ever Thursday night kickoff for the Hall of Fame Game.

Festivities will continue with the Enshrinees' Gold Jacket Dinner on Friday, August 3; the Enshrinees Roundtable on Sunday, Aug. 5; and Sunday's Concert for Legends.

The game itself, in theory, pits Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco against second-year Bears signal-caller Mitchell Trubisky. Reality suggests we won't see more than a minute or two from either starter, but football will be back -- and that's a good thing.