Luke Kuechly reportedly underwent shoulder surgery

Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly is recovering from shoulder surgery.

Joe Person of the Charlotte Observer reported the linebacker recently underwent an operation on his right shoulder.

Kuechly skipped the Pro Bowl with an unspecified injury.

The 26-year-old stud did not miss a game due to the shoulder surgery. His lone absence came in Week 7 following a concussion. Kuechly did show up on the injury report late in the season due to the shoulder issue.

Kuechly previously underwent surgery in 2015 for a torn labrum in his left shoulder.