Colts to hire Chargers WR coach Nick Sirianni as OC

A day after the Indianapolis Colts announced ex-Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich as their next head coach, the new hire is already making some moves.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, according to a source involved, that the team is hiring Chargers wide receiver coach Nick Sirianni as their offensive coordinator.

Sirianni was with the Chargers for five seasons. He joined the team in 2013 as a former quality control coach then quarterbacks coach before becoming the wide receivers coach.

His first job in the NFL was in 2009 with the Kansas City Chiefs as their offensive quality control coach from 2009-11. In 2012, he moved to the team's wide receivers.