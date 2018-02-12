Around The NFL Podcast: Free agency teaser

A room filled with some heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal & Chris Wesseling -- discuss the latest news from around the league, including Frank Reich being named the head coach of the Colts (10:30); Minneapolis hiring John DeFilippo as their new OC (15:00); Johnny Manziel tells Good Morning America that he's getting his life together and wants back in the NFL (22:00); Plus, the heroes take a trip into the lab as they brainstorm about some intriguing free agency options (34:00). Plus, check out the heroes' GoFundMe page for Wess!

