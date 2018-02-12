Eight-Year-Old Makes Super Bowl LII-themed Valentines

Print
  • By Ralph Warner
More Columns >

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for February 12, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. If your special someone is an Eagles fan, this 8-year-old has the perfect gift for you.

2. With the 2017 season officially in the books, Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald has taken his talents from the gridiron to the links.

3. Alabama QB Jalen Hurts went to prom this weekend.

4. If you've seen any of the recent post-Super Bowl scrums, you'll likely recognize Chad Steele a.k.a. #GuyBehindPeyton.

Print

Headlines

The previous element was an advertisement.

NFL Shop
0 / 0