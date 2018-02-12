Eight-Year-Old Makes Super Bowl LII-themed Valentines

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for February 12, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. If your special someone is an Eagles fan, this 8-year-old has the perfect gift for you.

My 8 year old nephew made his own Valentine's Day cards. They are magnificent. pic.twitter.com/nSL9ehyLP0 â Don Povia (@HHReynolds) February 11, 2018

2. With the 2017 season officially in the books, Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald has taken his talents from the gridiron to the links.

Congrats @LarryFitzgerald on win at Pebble Beach.



Fitz is just 7th pro athlete to earn team title at tourney that began in â37 (1st in 30 years):



1949 Lefty O'Doul/MLB

1963 Albie Pearson/MLB

1970 John Brodie/NFL

1975 Jacky Lee/NFL

1987 George Brett/MLB

1988 Dan Marino/NFL pic.twitter.com/FezxDbYt0j â Mark Dalton (@CardsMarkD) February 11, 2018

3. Alabama QB Jalen Hurts went to prom this weekend.

What do you think most college football players doing on a Friday night? @JalenHurts is at prom with people with special needs, making a difference and positive impact on peopleâs lives. What a fantastic person and representative of UA! #RollTide, Jalen! pic.twitter.com/2xWUbYgEF2 â Only Bama Sports (@OnlyBamaSports) February 10, 2018

4. If you've seen any of the recent post-Super Bowl scrums, you'll likely recognize Chad Steele a.k.a. #GuyBehindPeyton.