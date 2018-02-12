Tarps off: Jaguars open up seats for 2018 season

The tarps at EverBank Field in Jacksonville will be no more in 2018.

Capitalizing on the team's first AFC South crown since 1999, the Jaguars announced Monday it would remove all tarps covering seats in the upper bowl.

"Getting rid of the tarps has been our goal since Shad Khan purchased the team in 2012. Given the strength of our home schedule and the enthusiasm from the community, we will move forward without the tarps in 2018," said Jaguars president Mark Lamping said in a statement. "Our fans created a real home field advantage for our final 2017 regular season games and home playoff appearance. We want to make sure that same home field advantage is a reality every time the Jaguars take the field this fall by giving fans access to even more affordable tickets. Season tickets in these newly opened areas will be priced at $45 per game."

The Jags pulled off the tarps for their playoff victory over the Buffalo Bills last month.

Removal of the tarps will provide an additional 3,501 low-priced seating options for the team's seven home games in 2018 (Jacksonville will play host to the Eagles in London this season).

After hosting their first playoff game since 1999, Jags tickets have become a hot commodity in Duval. According to the team, the sales department has already taken more than 5,000 deposits on new ticket purchases -- compared to only 700 deposits at this time last year. The team will raise ticket prices, but loyalty pricing will remain in effect for the third straight season.

Additionally, the team said it plans to lower concessions pricing on certain items. Hot dogs, pretzels, popcorn, nachos, bottled soda and fountain drinks will cost $5 throughout the stadium, per the team.

The Jaguars also announced that the team would sport new uniforms and helmets for the 2018 season. It had previously been reported the Jags would ditch their infamous two-toned helmets. The full designs will be unveiled later this spring.