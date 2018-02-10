Steelers sign FB Roosevelt Nix to 4-year deal thru 2021

Roosevelt Nix is cashing in on a career year.

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed the fullback on Saturday to a four-year deal through 2021. Nix was slated to be a restricted free agent after playing out two successive one-year contracts with the Steelers.

Nix made his first Pro Bowl in 2017, replacing New England Patriots fullback James Develin. Nix played in all 17 of Pittsburgh's regular season and postseason games, tallying five touches, six yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns.

Nix was on the field for only 16.4 percent of Pittsburgh's offensive snaps, but took part in 69.2 percent of the team's special teams snaps, good for second-most on the roster.

With Nix under contract for the next four years, Le'Veon Bell won't have to worry about the competency of his lead blocker. That is if Bell returns to Pittsburgh, too.