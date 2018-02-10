Cowboys coach Jason Garrett's father passes away at 87

Longtime NFL scout Jim Garrett, the father of Cowboys coach Jason Garrett, passed away Friday evening at age 87. Garrett's wife, Jane, and his eight children were by his side when he passed, the Cowboys announced.

Garrett spent more than 16 years in the Cowboys' scouting department. He was an assistant coach for Giants (1970-1973), the Saints (1976-1977) and then Browns from (1978-1984).

Garrett joined the Cowboys' scouting department full-time in 1987. He was part of four Dallas Super Bowl teams, including three Super bowl championships (1992, 1993, and 1995). He wrote the original scouting report on Troy Aikman, who Dallas selected with the first overall pick in the 1989 NFL Draft.

He played fullback at Utah State and one season for the New York Giants in 1956.

Garrett is survived by his wife, his eight children, 28 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.