Philadelphia’s New Mayor: Jason Kelce

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for February 9, 2018. This is The Extra Point.
1. After C Jason Kelce's rousing speech, it's only fitting he has his own office.
At Philadelphia City Hall, #Eagles center Jason Kelce had a new office. pic.twitter.com/PfoniPV09eâ Chris Brennan (@ByChrisBrennan) February 9, 2018
2. The surprises for Super Bowl selfie kid Ryan McKenna keep on coming.
3. The Eagles parade took us back to 1945.
The Philadelphia Eagles Love Story, a three act play @suuderr pic.twitter.com/mxfaKXbY4oâ shamus (@shamus_clancy) February 8, 2018
4. Make sure you aren't standing in Jalen Ramsey's way on a basketball court.
We're not trading him, @cavs https://t.co/sP9A9pQUmTâ #Sacksonville (@Jaguars) February 8, 2018
5. The Lions new head coach is a really big fan of Star Wars.