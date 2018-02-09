Eagles fans find Sidney Jones' phone, take selfies, then return it

It's a modern-day horror that virtually everyone is familiar with: You're out having a good time, then realize you've misplaced your phone. The moment when you become aware that you've lost your technological appendage is stressful enough, but imagine realizing youâve dropped it into a sea of people.

That's exactly what happened to CB Sidney Jones at the Eagles' championship parade on Thursday. Jones was celebrating the Super Bowl LII victory with his teammates on one of the parade buses when he dropped his phone.

I really lost my phone thoï¿½ï¿½ â Sidney Jones IV (@SidneyJonesIV) February 8, 2018

The latest smartphones retail for around $1,000, but on top of the price tag, things like your contacts list, photos, social media logins, and other personal information is invaluable. Fortunately, the fans who recovered Jones' phone only wanted to take a selfie and return it to the rookie.

A post shared by Sidney Jones IV (@sidneyjonesiv) on Feb 8, 2018 at 12:11pm PST

A short while later, Jones met up with the fans. They gave him his phone back, but not before taking another group photo for the 'gram.