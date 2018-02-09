2018 NFL Combine Experience

NFL Combine Experience

Returning to Indianapolis for the second time, you can get in on the action like never before at NFL Combine Experience at the Indiana Convention Center from Thursday, March 1 - Sunday, March 4. Watch the bench press up-close, listen to interviews with NFL prospects, coaches and GMs, and be a part of a free fan festival complete with player autographs, virtual reality, a complete display of Super Bowl rings, and more!

Hours of Operation:

Thursday, March 1, 2018: 12PM - 8PM

Friday, March 2, 2018: 12PM - 8PM

Saturday, March 3, 2018: 12PM - 8PM

Sunday, March 4, 2018: 12PM - 5PM

NFL Combine: Inside Look



More fans than ever will be able to watch the top NFL prospects compete live from inside Lucas Oil Stadium. Fans participating in the NFL COMBINE: INSIDE LOOK will have the opportunity to watch skills and drills just like NFL coaches and GMs. Fans will also receive in-ear radios with access to the NFL Network broadcast as well as exclusive insight from NFL Legends and Combine staff.

Free tickets are required for entry and correspond to a particular day and time:

Friday, March 2, 2018: 12PM - Offensive Line, Running Backs

Saturday, March 3, 2018: 8AM - Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers, Tight Ends; 10:30AM - Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers, Tight Ends

Sunday, March 4, 2018: 10:00AM - Defensive Line, Linebackers

Request your FREE tickets here!

ATTRACTIONS:

FMP = Fan Mobile Pass Required

Bench Press FMP (Available March 1-3)

See the bench press that NFL prospects will use at the NFL Scouting Combine! Photo opportunities available every day during regular NFL Combine Experience hours except from 2-5PM. From 2-5PM daily, all fans are welcome to watch actual prospects using the bench press! Limited seating available. Please check in with your Fan Mobile Pass.

Cheerleader Photo Op FMP (Available March 1-3)

Take a photo with the Indianapolis Colts Cheerleaders!

NFL Combine Autograph Stage FMP (Available March 1-3)

Get free autographs from NFL players and Legends. Check back for a complete autograph schedule. Player appearances are subject to change without notice.

NFL Draft Set FMP (Available March 1-3)

Visit the official NFL Draft set and take your spot behind the podium with the #1 jersey from your favorite team.

NFL Network

The NFL Network is your official television home for Combine week. Check out our live broadcasts!

NFL Prospects Press Conferences FMP

Watch the NFL prospects conduct press conferences LIVE! Check in with your Fan Mobile Pass. Schedule pending.

NFL Talks: Combine Edition FMP (Available March 1-3)

Check out nightly talks from NFL coaches, college coaches, NFL players and NFL Legends!

Hours of Operation: March 1-3 from 6PM-7PM, No Autographs

NFL Virtual Reality FMP (Available March 1-3)

Experience NFL games using virtual reality technology!

Super Bowl Rings FMP (Available March 1-3)

See the collection of all 51 Super Bowl rings up close in never-before-seen detail!

Vince Lombardi Trophy FMP (Available March 1-3)

Take your photo with the Vince Lombardi Trophy, the most prestigious trophy in sports.

NFL SHOP

NFL SHOP at Combine FMP

Shop for your favorite NFL and 2018 NFL Scouting Combine gear at the NFL Shop.

FAQ's:

How much do tickets to NFL Combine Experience cost?

Tickets are FREE , but all fans must register at NFL.com/CombineFMP to select a specific date and time for ticket entry. All fans will be sent a confirmation email with a QR code that will serve as their ticket to the event (and the ticket for any minors that they registered). Priority will be given to all fans who enter at the time listed in their confirmation email. Limited quantities of tickets are available per day and per time slot. All tickets are valid for 2 hours.

What is Fan Mobile Pass? Is it required to enter NFL Combine Experience?

Fan Mobile Pass allows fans to register their information (and the information of any minors) a single time for NFL Combine Experience. It further serves as the ticket for entry and allows fans to check in to all the activations, including sponsor areas, where content including green screen photos and videos can be delivered to a fan via their email. Check-ins also allow fans to enter contests, release liability when participating in interactive games and enter for instant prizes.

Is there a will call window at the box office?

We do not have printed tickets to the NFL Combine Experience. Please visit our information booth located at the Indiana Convention Center outside Hall I.

Is my ticket active for one day only?

Yes, once your ticket is scanned, you will not be allowed to re-enter NFL Combine Experience with the same ticket under any circumstances due to security considerations.

What NFL players will be signing autographs at NFL Combine Experience?

The schedule of player autograph signings will be posted on NFL.com/Combine. Please note: All player appearances are subject to change without notice or refund.

Can I bring in outside food or beverages?

No, food and beverages will be available for purchase within the concession area at the Indiana Convention Center.

SECURITY:

Please check back soon for a full list of security procedures and prohibited items.

For exclusive access to NFL Combine Experience content, register for Fan Mobile Pass by visiting NFL.com/CombineFMP.

With Fan Mobile Pass, fans can enjoy the following FREE activities:

° Collect autographs from current NFL players and NFL Legends

° Take a photo with the prestigious Vince Lombardi Trophy

° See 51 Super Bowl rings up close

° Take a photo with the bench press that prospects will use at Combine

° Run the 40-Yard Dash

° ...and More!

Questions about the 2018 Scouting Combine or NFL Combine Experience? Please email Events.Combine@nfl.com.