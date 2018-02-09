Good/Bad Week: Kelce will no longer need to buy beer

Some days are diamonds, some days are rocks. Let's take a look back at the week and decide who won ... and who lost.

It was a good week for ...

Jimmy Garoppolo: Jimmy G. went from being Tom Brady's backup to the highest-paid player in the history of professional football in three months. That is incredible. The crazier thing? The $137.5 million deal -- which includes $50 million guaranteed -- might seem like a steal by this time next year. As colleague Chris Wesseling put it on Thursday's edition of the Around The NFL Podcast, the 49ers' trade with the Patriots can't even be considered a heist. "It's more like if the bank just gave you all of its diamonds. You don't even have to go under the lasers. You just take them."

Well, at least he's not good looking.

Dammit.

Jason Kelce: Remember when we were under the impression that Travis Kelce was the wildest Kelce brother? Jason went HAM at the Eagles' victory parade on Thursday in Philadelphia, decking himself out in full Mummers suit and delivering a speech at the foot of the Philadelphia Museum of the Art that forever stamped him as a legend of the city.

NFL Network's Peter Schrager said Friday on Good Morning Football that Kelce was up until 3 a.m. on Thursday morning scripting out that speech, a screed that highlighted all the negative things critics had to say about teammates, coach Doug Pederson and general manager Howie Roseman. Kelce had initially planned to give Roseman a head's up as to what was coming, but ultimately decided to just let it rip in front of three million people. I'm glad he did.

Every Single Eagles Fan In Philadelphia: This week has been the dream for all the fans of teams who have spent decades as the have-nots of professional football. It was picture perfect, really: The incredible start to the season with a young, superstar quarterback achieving full flight. Then the crushing moment of Carson Wentz's season-ending injury followed by the underdog rallying cry, which took on a life of its own during the playoffs. Then a Super Bowl victory (over the Patriots of all teams) capped by a parade on a cloudless day in downtown Philly.

The Eagles now exist as a reminder that there's hope for every NFL franchise. And the pain of all the years that proceeded 2017 have made the events of this week all the more sweet for Iggles Nation.

It was a bad week for ...

Malcolm Butler: One of the indelible images of the Patriots' loss in Super Bowl LII will be a crying Malcolm Butler covering his face during Leslie Odom Jr.'s rendition of "America the Beautiful". Butler had been benched by Bill Belichick for reasons that remain murky, and New England's subsequent defensive meltdown in the loss to the Eagles turned Butler's absence into one of the biggest stories of the game. Butler, meanwhile, will take all this ugliness into free agency. He can only hope that the Patriots haven't put a stink on him that will cost millions.

Darrelle Revis: Speaking of downtrodden cornerbacks with Patriots ties, Darrelle Revis was quietly cut loose by the Chiefs on Thursday, a transaction that likely will end the career of one of the greatest cover men to ever play the game. During a time when Rob Gronkowski is floating the possibility of retirement, it's interesting to wonder how differently Revis would've been remembered if he ended his career after his one season in New England ended with a Super Bowl in 2015. Instead, he got paid by the Jets but saw his reputation as a cornerback (and a professional) take a savage hit over two seasons. Then a few months out of the game in 2017 followed by a forgettable stint for a one-and-done Kansas City playoff team.

Revis is still likely a Hall of Famer, but you might have to go back to Shaun Alexander to find an NFL superstar who fell off at terminal velocity.

Chris Ballard: Ballard almost threw a perfect game in his Thursday press conference that followed Josh McDaniels' stunning snub of the Colts this week. His questionable final comment as he exited the podium -- "The rivalry's back on" -- became the headline everywhere, but Ballard otherwise came off as level-headed and steely in his resolve to keep the Colts moving forward during a tremendously difficult time. Ballard said he didn't even watch the Super Bowl as the team dealt with the tragic death of linebacker Edwin Jackson over the weekend.

Meanwhile, the reality is grim for the Colts and Ballard right now. We're a couple weeks away from the combine and Indy doesn't have a head coach or any real indication that Andrew Luck will be the quarterback next season. These are not ideal times.