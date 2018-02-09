Richard Sherman expects to play for Seahawks in 2018

Richard Sherman expects to be back with the Seattle Seahawks in 2018.

The cornerback, who is coming off Achilles tendon surgery, spoke to reporters at the 83rd Annual Seattle Sports Star of the Year banquet on Thursday night. Sherman was asked if he questions whether he'll be a Seahawk next season.

"Not in my mind," he said, via ESPN's Brady Henderson. "We're going to try to get everything back on track, get healthy and try to get back after it. Hopefully everybody heals up the way they're supposed to. I hope Kam [Chancellor] can play and it works out however it needs to for him. But obviously [the roster is] going to look different either way."

Sherman's status in Seattle has been in question since last offseason when the Seattle brass admitted to discussing possible trade scenarios. Turning 30 in March, Sherman is entering the final year of his contract, and the Seahawks could save $11 million on the salary cap by cutting the former fifth-round pick.

The cornerback missed the final eight games of the 2017 season after suffering an Achilles tear. Sherman told reporters he's ahead of schedule in his rehab and expects to be running by mid-April or early May.

"I could probably be fully ready to go in minicamp, but they won't let me do anything," he said. "So I'll probably have to be out there running and training ... but they won't let me practice until training camp."

Sherman, still one of the best corners in the NFL, doesn't question whether that training camp will be in Seattle.