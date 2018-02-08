ATN Podcast: Garoppolo extension & Eagles parade

A room filled with some heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler, Chris Wesseling and Lindsay Rhodes -- recap some big news to come out of the league since the Eagles were crowned Super Bowl champs, including Josh McDaniels backing out of the Colts' head coaching gig (4:00). The 49ers make Jimmy Garoppolo a very rich man (18:00). Lindsay Rhodes puts her own spin on "Odds & Ends" (28:00). Colleen Wolfe checks in from the Eagles' Super Bowl parade (35:00). And clear-eyed, full-hearted final Super Bowl takes (47:00).

